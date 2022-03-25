Livent (LTHM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Livent (LTHM) closed at $25.64, marking a -0.27% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had gained 17.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 14.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.51%.

Livent will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Livent to post earnings of $0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 600%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $138.1 million, up 50.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $577.43 million, which would represent changes of +238.89% and +37.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Livent currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Livent is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 42.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.9, which means Livent is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that LTHM has a PEG ratio of 1.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LTHM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

