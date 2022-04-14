Livent (LTHM) Stock Moves -1.03%: What You Should Know

Livent (LTHM) closed at $25.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had gained 8.64% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Livent will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. On that day, Livent is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 600%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $139.43 million, up 52.05% from the year-ago period.

LTHM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $582.77 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +244.44% and +38.62%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.98% higher. Livent is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Livent's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 40.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.85, so we one might conclude that Livent is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that LTHM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Specialty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

