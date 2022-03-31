Livent (LTHM) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

Livent (LTHM) closed at $26.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.46% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had gained 18.35% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 9.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Livent will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Livent to post earnings of $0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 600%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $138.1 million, up 50.6% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $577.43 million. These totals would mark changes of +238.89% and +37.35%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Livent is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Livent's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 43.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.5, which means Livent is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that LTHM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Specialty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.