Livent (LTHM) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know

Livent (LTHM) closed at $22.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.44% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had lost 16.37% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 16.65% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Livent will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Livent to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 650%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $219.12 million, up 114.4% from the year-ago period.

LTHM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $817.09 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +583.33% and +94.36%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Livent is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Livent is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.91, which means Livent is trading at a premium to the group.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

