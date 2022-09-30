Livent (LTHM) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know

Livent (LTHM) closed the most recent trading day at $30.65, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had gained 0.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 10.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.52%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Livent as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Livent is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1200%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $244.26 million, up 135.78% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $854.9 million, which would represent changes of +666.67% and +103.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher within the past month. Livent is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Livent has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.29 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.27, which means Livent is trading at a premium to the group.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LTHM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



