Livent (LTHM) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

Livent (LTHM) closed the most recent trading day at $21.75, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had gained 7.67% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.98% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Livent as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.40, up 90.48% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $242.15 million, up 68.75% from the prior-year quarter.

LTHM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.87 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +33.57% and +35.36%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.63% lower. Livent is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Livent is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.37, so we one might conclude that Livent is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that LTHM has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LTHM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Livent Corporation (LTHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.