Livent (LTHM) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

Livent (LTHM) closed the most recent trading day at $33.30, moving -0.06% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had gained 8.82% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.06% in that time.

Livent will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Livent is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1200%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $242.83 million, up 134.39% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $851.62 million, which would represent changes of +666.67% and +102.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Livent is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Livent has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.23 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.95.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



