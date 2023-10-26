Livent (LTHM) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Livent (LTHM) closed the most recent trading day at $15.30, moving -1.92% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.76%.

Shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds witnessed a loss of 8.72% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 6.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.35%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Livent in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 31, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.46, signifying a 12.2% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $274.84 million, up 18.67% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.06 per share and a revenue of $1.07 billion, signifying shifts of +47.14% and +31.44%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.57% lower. Livent presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Livent is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.59, which means Livent is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that LTHM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.76. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Chemical - Specialty industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.13.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Livent Corporation (LTHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.