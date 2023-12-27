Livent (LTHM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Livent (LTHM) standing at $17.90, reflecting a +1.02% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had gained 30.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.89% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Livent in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.36, indicating a 10% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $209.97 million, down 4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.89 per share and revenue of $907.37 million, indicating changes of +35% and +11.58%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Livent. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.07% lower. Livent is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Livent is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.35. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.48 for its industry.

It's also important to note that LTHM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.47. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Chemical - Specialty industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.78.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, placing it within the bottom 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Livent Corporation (LTHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.