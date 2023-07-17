Livent (LTHM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Livent (LTHM) closed the most recent trading day at $28.61, moving +1.02% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had gained 5.75% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Livent as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, up 21.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $253.14 million, up 15.75% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +50.71% and +35.88%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.5% higher. Livent is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Livent is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.42. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.87.

It is also worth noting that LTHM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Specialty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Livent Corporation (LTHM)

