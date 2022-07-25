Livent (LTHM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Livent (LTHM) closed at $23.03, marking a +0.79% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had lost 5.77% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 9.11% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Livent as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 2, 2022. On that day, Livent is projected to report earnings of $0.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 650%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $220.37 million, up 115.62% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $824.14 million. These totals would mark changes of +594.44% and +96.04%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.79% higher. Livent is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Livent has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.31 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.78, so we one might conclude that Livent is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

