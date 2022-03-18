Livent (LTHM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Livent (LTHM) closed at $24.32, marking a +1.33% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had gained 8.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 6.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.88%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Livent as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.14, up 600% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $138.1 million, up 50.6% from the year-ago period.

LTHM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $577.43 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +238.89% and +37.35%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 27.31% higher. Livent is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Livent is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 39.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.08.

Meanwhile, LTHM's PEG ratio is currently 1.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Specialty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.32 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

