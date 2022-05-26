Livent (LTHM) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
Livent Corporation (LTHM) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, LTHM's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."
Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.
A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.
A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.
LTHM could be on the verge of a breakout after moving 32.7% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank.
The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account LTHM's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 5 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.
With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on LTHM for more gains in the near future.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.