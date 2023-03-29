Livent (LTHM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Livent (LTHM) closed the most recent trading day at $21.58, moving +0.42% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.42% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had lost 8.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 1.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.27%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Livent as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, up 85.71% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $246.55 million, up 71.81% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion, which would represent changes of +35.71% and +37.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.44% lower. Livent is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Livent's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.28. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.89.

We can also see that LTHM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LTHM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

