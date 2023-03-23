Livent (LTHM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Livent (LTHM) closed at $20.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had lost 12.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.

Livent will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Livent is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 85.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $246.55 million, up 71.81% from the prior-year quarter.

LTHM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +35.71% and +37.52%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% lower within the past month. Livent is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Livent is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.67. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.44.

Investors should also note that LTHM has a PEG ratio of 0.28 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LTHM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

