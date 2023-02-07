Livent (LTHM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Livent (LTHM) closed at $25.31, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had gained 20.72% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Livent will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 14, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.36, up 350% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $242.1 million, up 96.99% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.13% lower. Livent is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Livent is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.82, which means Livent is trading at a discount to the group.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

