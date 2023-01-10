Livent (LTHM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Livent (LTHM) closed at $20.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.1% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had lost 13.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Livent as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Livent to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 362.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $242.08 million, up 96.97% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.73% lower. Livent is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Livent's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.19, so we one might conclude that Livent is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

