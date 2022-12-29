Livent (LTHM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Livent (LTHM) closed at $19.80, marking a +1.43% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had lost 30.26% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Livent as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Livent is projected to report earnings of $0.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 362.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $242.08 million, up 96.97% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $835.95 million, which would represent changes of +655.56% and +98.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Livent currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Livent has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.39 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.28, which means Livent is trading at a premium to the group.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Livent Corporation (LTHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.