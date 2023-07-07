Livent (LTHM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Livent (LTHM) closed at $27.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.71% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had gained 2.67% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.49% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.

Livent will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, up 21.62% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $253.14 million, up 15.75% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.05 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion, which would represent changes of +46.43% and +35.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.4% higher. Livent is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Livent currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.16. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.72, which means Livent is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that LTHM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Specialty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

