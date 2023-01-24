Livent (LTHM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Livent (LTHM) closed at $25.55, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had gained 21.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.64% in that time.

Livent will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 14, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.36, up 350% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $242.1 million, up 96.99% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.06% lower within the past month. Livent is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Livent's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.72. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.15.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

