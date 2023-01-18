Livent (LTHM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Livent (LTHM) closed the most recent trading day at $24.12, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had gained 13.97% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Livent as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Livent is projected to report earnings of $0.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 350%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $242.1 million, up 96.99% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.06% lower. Livent currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Livent is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.07. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.81.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Livent Corporation (LTHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.