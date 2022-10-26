Livent (LTHM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Livent (LTHM) closed at $31.35, marking a +0.16% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had lost 0.06% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Livent as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 1, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.41, up 1266.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $248.19 million, up 139.56% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $864.15 million, which would represent changes of +705.56% and +105.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.98% higher within the past month. Livent currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Livent is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.64. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.32.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Livent Corporation (LTHM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.