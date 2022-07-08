Livent (LTHM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Livent (LTHM) closed at $22.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.64% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had lost 21.09% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 25.14% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 6.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Livent as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 650% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $219.12 million, up 114.4% from the year-ago period.

LTHM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $820.39 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +583.33% and +95.14%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Livent is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Livent currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.5, so we one might conclude that Livent is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

