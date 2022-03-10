Livent (LTHM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Livent (LTHM) closed at $23.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had lost 5.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 4.32%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.57%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Livent as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.14, up 600% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $138.1 million, up 50.6% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $577.43 million, which would represent changes of +238.89% and +37.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 27.31% higher. Livent currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Livent is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.15, so we one might conclude that Livent is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that LTHM has a PEG ratio of 1.1 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Specialty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.28 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.