Livent (LTHM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Livent (LTHM) closed at $25.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.67% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.77% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had gained 11.39% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.

Livent will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Livent is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.62%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $253.14 million, up 15.75% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.05 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +46.43% and +35.37%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher. Livent currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Livent is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.85. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.89.

Meanwhile, LTHM's PEG ratio is currently 0.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LTHM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

