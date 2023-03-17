Livent (LTHM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Livent (LTHM) closed at $19.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.19% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had lost 24.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 6.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.02%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Livent as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Livent is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 85.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $246.55 million, up 71.81% from the year-ago period.

LTHM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +35.71% and +37.52%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.07% higher within the past month. Livent is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Livent is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.62. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.35.

Also, we should mention that LTHM has a PEG ratio of 0.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LTHM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.