Livent (LTHM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Livent (LTHM) closed the most recent trading day at $21.32, moving -1.75% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.45% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had lost 11.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.83% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Livent as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Livent to post earnings of $0.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 85.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $246.55 million, up 71.81% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion, which would represent changes of +37.86% and +37.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.89% higher. Livent is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Livent is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.24. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.02.

Also, we should mention that LTHM has a PEG ratio of 0.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Specialty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Livent Corporation (LTHM)

