Livent (LTHM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Livent (LTHM) closed at $28.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.84% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had lost 15.58% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Livent as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, up 1200% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $245.19 million, up 136.67% from the year-ago period.

LTHM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $858.34 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +661.11% and +104.17%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% lower within the past month. Livent is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Livent is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.94. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.62.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



