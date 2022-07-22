Livent (LTHM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Livent (LTHM) closed at $22.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had lost 0.69% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 10.51% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.31% in that time.

Livent will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Livent to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 650%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $220.37 million, up 115.62% from the year-ago period.

LTHM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $824.14 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +594.44% and +96.04%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.79% higher. Livent is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Livent has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.57 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.58.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LTHM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

