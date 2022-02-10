Livent (LTHM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Livent (LTHM) closed the most recent trading day at $24.03, moving -1.88% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.81%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had lost 3.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 2.2%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.84%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Livent as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 17, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Livent to post earnings of $0.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 450%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $104.47 million, up 27.09% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.7% higher within the past month. Livent is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Livent currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 51.45. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.89.

Also, we should mention that LTHM has a PEG ratio of 1.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Specialty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.