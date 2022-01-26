Livent (LTHM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Livent (LTHM) closed at $21.74, marking a -1.14% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the supplier of performance lithium compounds had lost 11.97% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

Livent will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 17, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 400% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $106.05 million, up 29.01% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Livent should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.45% higher. Livent is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Livent is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 46.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16, so we one might conclude that Livent is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that LTHM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Specialty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LTHM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

