Livent Corp profit plunges on lower lithium prices

Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. lithium producer Livent Corp LTHM.N reported an 87% fall in quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday, hurt by a downturn in prices of the metal used in rechargeable batteries.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company's shareholders fell to $7.9 million, or 5 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $61.1 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $78.4 million from $119.8 million.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

