LiveHire’s Substantial Holders Maintain Strong Influence

November 24, 2024 — 06:07 pm EST

LiveHire Ltd. (AU:LVH) has released an update.

LiveHire Limited has received a notice of change in interests from Humanforce Holdings Pty Ltd, indicating no change in its substantial holding of 87.76% of voting power based on 460,215,989 shares. This stability in shareholding suggests a continued strong influence by Humanforce in LiveHire’s corporate decisions, which could be significant for investors tracking shareholding patterns and corporate governance. Such consistent holding patterns might influence investor confidence and market perception of LiveHire’s stability.

