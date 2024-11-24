LiveHire Targeted by Humanforce in Takeover Bid

LiveHire Ltd. (AU:LVH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Humanforce Holdings is making an unconditional on-market takeover bid for LiveHire Limited, offering $0.045 cash per share. MA Moelis Australia Securities will manage the purchase of up to 460 million shares during the offer period, which ends on January 10, 2025. With Humanforce already holding a significant interest in LiveHire, this move could consolidate its position further in the company.

For further insights into AU:LVH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.