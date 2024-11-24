LiveHire Targeted by Humanforce in Takeover Bid

LiveHire Ltd. (AU:LVH) has released an update.
Humanforce Holdings is making an unconditional on-market takeover bid for LiveHire Limited, offering $0.045 cash per share. MA Moelis Australia Securities will manage the purchase of up to 460 million shares during the offer period, which ends on January 10, 2025. With Humanforce already holding a significant interest in LiveHire, this move could consolidate its position further in the company.
