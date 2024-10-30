LiveHire Ltd. Shows Strong Growth in Q125 Performance

LiveHire Ltd. (AU:LVH) has released an update.

LiveHire Ltd. reported a robust performance for Q125, with a key government contract and a focus on cost management boosting cash receipts by 102% year-over-year. The company’s SaaS business grew despite challenging conditions, with an ARR increase of 6% from the previous year, while its Direct Sourcing segment saw significant growth. Furthermore, Humanforce has increased its stake in LiveHire to 85.48%, highlighting investor confidence.

