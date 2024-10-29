News & Insights

LiveHire Ltd. Schedules Virtual Annual General Meeting

October 29, 2024 — 01:28 am EDT

LiveHire Ltd. (AU:LVH) has released an update.

LiveHire Ltd. has announced its annual general meeting, scheduled for November 29, 2024, to be held virtually via webcast. Shareholders are encouraged to participate online, where they can vote in real-time and engage with the company’s directors. This meeting is crucial as it involves resolutions that impact shareholder interests.

