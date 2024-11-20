News & Insights

LiveHire Ltd. Expands Market Presence with New Securities

November 20, 2024 — 08:38 pm EST

LiveHire Ltd. (AU:LVH) has released an update.

LiveHire Ltd. has announced the quotation of 78,601,421 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant move in expanding its market presence. This development follows previously announced transactions, potentially increasing investor interest and liquidity in the company’s stock. The announcement reflects LiveHire’s strategic growth plans and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

