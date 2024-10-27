LiveHire Ltd. Announces Entitlement Offer for Shareholders

LiveHire Ltd. (AU:LVH) has released an update.

LiveHire Ltd. has announced a 1-for-4.2 non-renounceable entitlement offer, allowing shareholders to purchase new shares at $0.039 each. This offer is available to eligible shareholders within Australia and New Zealand, closing on November 14, 2024. The initiative is not open to U.S. investors and is strictly regulated under Australian law.

