News & Insights

Stocks

LiveHire Ltd. Announces Entitlement Offer for Shareholders

October 27, 2024 — 09:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

LiveHire Ltd. (AU:LVH) has released an update.

LiveHire Ltd. has announced a 1-for-4.2 non-renounceable entitlement offer, allowing shareholders to purchase new shares at $0.039 each. This offer is available to eligible shareholders within Australia and New Zealand, closing on November 14, 2024. The initiative is not open to U.S. investors and is strictly regulated under Australian law.

For further insights into AU:LVH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.