LiveHire Launches $3.54 Million Entitlement Offer

November 04, 2024 — 07:28 pm EST

LiveHire Ltd. (AU:LVH) has released an update.

LiveHire Limited has launched a 1 for 4.2 entitlement offer, aiming to raise approximately $3.54 million. The offer is available to eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand and is set to close on November 14, 2024. This strategic move is part of LiveHire’s ongoing efforts to enhance its financial positioning and support its innovative recruitment platform.

