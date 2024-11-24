News & Insights

Stocks

LiveHire Director Backs Humanforce’s Takeover Bid

November 24, 2024 — 07:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

LiveHire Ltd. (AU:LVH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

LiveHire Limited’s independent director has endorsed an all-cash takeover offer from Humanforce Holdings, recommending shareholders accept the $0.045 per share bid before the offer closes on January 10, 2025. Humanforce, already holding a majority stake, aims to acquire the remaining shares, providing a significant premium and liquidity opportunity for shareholders. The offer is deemed final and unlikely to see competing bids, offering shareholders a chance to cash in at a higher rate than recent trading levels.

For further insights into AU:LVH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.