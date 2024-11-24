LiveHire Director Backs Humanforce’s Takeover Bid

LiveHire Ltd. (AU:LVH) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
LiveHire Limited’s independent director has endorsed an all-cash takeover offer from Humanforce Holdings, recommending shareholders accept the $0.045 per share bid before the offer closes on January 10, 2025. Humanforce, already holding a majority stake, aims to acquire the remaining shares, providing a significant premium and liquidity opportunity for shareholders. The offer is deemed final and unlikely to see competing bids, offering shareholders a chance to cash in at a higher rate than recent trading levels.
For further insights into AU:LVH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says Top Investor About Rivian Stock
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Is on the Hunt for Anime Leakers
- String of Ford (NYSE:F) Model News Prompts Upswing
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.