LiveHire Director Backs Humanforce’s Takeover Bid

LiveHire Limited’s independent director has endorsed an all-cash takeover offer from Humanforce Holdings, recommending shareholders accept the $0.045 per share bid before the offer closes on January 10, 2025. Humanforce, already holding a majority stake, aims to acquire the remaining shares, providing a significant premium and liquidity opportunity for shareholders. The offer is deemed final and unlikely to see competing bids, offering shareholders a chance to cash in at a higher rate than recent trading levels.

