LiveHire Announces Entitlement Offer to Boost Capital

LiveHire Ltd. is launching a non-underwritten, non-renounceable entitlement offer allowing shareholders in Australia and New Zealand to acquire new shares at a discounted rate. This move aims to raise approximately $3.54 million, with major shareholder Humanforce Holdings Ltd. potentially increasing its stake to over 90%, which could lead to a compulsory acquisition. Shareholders must act by November 14, 2024, to avoid dilution of their holdings.

