Live video shopping firm Bambuser buys influencer marketing agency

STOCKHOLM, May 17 (Reuters) - Swedish live video shopping technology provider Bambuser BUSER.ST said on Monday it had agreed to buy influencer marketing agency Relatable.

The relatively new phenomenon live video shopping has been growing in recent years as shoppers move online on the back of digitalisation, and interest in it has soared during the pandemic.

Bambuser, whose shares have risen 342% over the past 12 months alone, said in a statement it had bought Relatable for around $24 million.

Influencer marketing agencies help consumer brands market products through collaborations with influencers on social platforms such as Instagram, Tik-Tok and Youtube - from developing of strategy and finding suitable influencers to the tracking of results from campaigns.

Sweden-based Relatable also has its proprietary technology that is says facilitates searching the right influencers.

