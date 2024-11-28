News & Insights

Live Verdure’s AI Innovations Propel Growth and Engagement

November 28, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Live Verdure Ltd (AU:LV1) has released an update.

Live Verdure Ltd has made significant strides in integrating AI into its operations, enhancing growth and customer engagement across its brands. The company’s strategic partnership with Decidr.ai has been pivotal, leading to innovative AI solutions like Ava, an AI-powered sales consultant, and successful capital raises to support its AI-driven initiatives. These advancements have strengthened Live Verdure’s position as a leading AI-first company, poised for further growth and impact in 2025.

