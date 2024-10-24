Live Verdure Ltd Quotes 1 Million New Securities

Live Verdure Ltd (AU:LV1) has released an update.

Live Verdure Ltd has announced the quotation of 1,000,000 new ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code LV1. This move could potentially attract investors interested in expanding their portfolios with shares from a company involved in the health and wellness sector.

