Live Verdure Ltd Quotes 1 Million New Securities

October 24, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Live Verdure Ltd (AU:LV1) has released an update.

Live Verdure Ltd has announced the quotation of 1,000,000 new ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code LV1. This move could potentially attract investors interested in expanding their portfolios with shares from a company involved in the health and wellness sector.

