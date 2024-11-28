Live Verdure Ltd Plans Growth with Tech Integration

Live Verdure Ltd (AU:LV1) has released an update.

Live Verdure Ltd, an Australian health and wellness company, is set to enhance its growth strategy by integrating advanced technology from its partner, Decidr.ai, into its existing brands, Edible Beauty and 13 Seeds. This move aims to drive innovation, expand product offerings, and gain a competitive advantage across new sectors and geographies, fueling their direct-to-consumer sales model. The announcement was made during their 2024 Annual General Meeting.

