Live Verdure Ltd Lists New Shares on ASX

Live Verdure Ltd (AU:LV1) has released an update.

Live Verdure Ltd has announced the quotation of 708,300 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective November 5, 2024. This move follows the exercise of options or conversion of other convertible securities, as part of the company’s strategic financial operations.

For further insights into AU:LV1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.