Live Verdure Ltd Lists New Shares on ASX

November 05, 2024 — 05:11 pm EST

Live Verdure Ltd (AU:LV1) has released an update.

Live Verdure Ltd has announced the quotation of 708,300 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective November 5, 2024. This move follows the exercise of options or conversion of other convertible securities, as part of the company’s strategic financial operations.

