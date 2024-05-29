News & Insights

Stocks

Live Verdure Ltd Announces New Stock Listing

May 29, 2024 — 04:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Live Verdure Ltd (AU:LV1) has released an update.

Live Verdure Ltd has announced the application for quotation of 100,000 new ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code LV1, set to be issued on May 29, 2024. This move represents a new announcement for the company and is conducted in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules as per their recent submission.

For further insights into AU:LV1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.