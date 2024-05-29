Live Verdure Ltd Announces New Stock Listing

Live Verdure Ltd (AU:LV1) has released an update.

Live Verdure Ltd has announced the application for quotation of 100,000 new ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code LV1, set to be issued on May 29, 2024. This move represents a new announcement for the company and is conducted in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules as per their recent submission.

