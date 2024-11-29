News & Insights

Live Verdure Gains Shareholder Support for Strategic Growth

November 29, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

Live Verdure Ltd (AU:LV1) has released an update.

Live Verdure Ltd has successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, signaling shareholder confidence in its strategic direction. The company, known for its health and skincare products, aims to drive growth and innovation through advanced technology in its existing business platforms.

