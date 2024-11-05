Live Verdure Director Increases Shareholding, Signals Confidence

Live Verdure Ltd (AU:LV1) has released an update.

Live Verdure Ltd’s director, David Brudenell, has increased his indirect holdings by acquiring 150,000 fully paid ordinary shares through on-market trades, bringing his total to 172,222 shares. This change reflects a strategic move in Brudenell’s investment approach, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future performance. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it suggests a positive outlook from within the company’s leadership.

