Live Ventures to Release Q2 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Live Ventures will announce its Q2 financial results on May 8, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Live Ventures Incorporated, a diversified holding company, announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ending March 31, 2025, before the market opens on May 8, 2025. Following the release, the company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the results, encouraging participants to dial in 15 minutes early. Live Ventures, founded in 1968 and led by CEO Jon Isaac, focuses on acquiring well-managed middle-market companies across various sectors, aiming to enhance shareholder value through a long-term strategy of buy, build, and hold. The company operates subsidiaries in textiles, flooring, tools, steel, and entertainment.

Potential Positives

Live Ventures will announce its fiscal second quarter financial results, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.

The scheduled conference call for discussing the results represents an opportunity for direct communication between the company's leadership and its stakeholders.

The company's ongoing strategy of value-oriented acquisitions suggests a strong commitment to growth and profitability through disciplined investment.

Live Ventures' diverse portfolio across multiple industries may position the company well for resilience in various market conditions.

Potential Negatives

The lack of detailed financial performance metrics or insights in the press release may raise concerns among investors about the company's transparency and operational health prior to the forthcomingearnings call



The announcement does not address any potential challenges or risks faced by the company, which could lead to uncertainty among stakeholders regarding future performance.



The timing of the earnings release and subsequent conference call may suggest potential volatility in stock price, particularly if the financial results do not meet market expectations.

FAQ

When will Live Ventures release its Q2 financial results for 2025?

Live Ventures will release its fiscal second quarter financial results on May 8, 2025, before the market opens.

What time is the Live Ventures Q2earnings conference call

The conference call will take place on May 8, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

How can I participate in the Live Venturesearnings call

You can join by dialing 800.231.0316 for U.S. callers or +1.314.696.0504 for international participants.

Where can I find the recording of the Live Ventures conference call?

The recording will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Live Ventures website after the call.

What is the focus of Live Ventures’ acquisition strategy?

Live Ventures focuses on value-oriented acquisitions of domestic middle-market companies with strong earnings growth and cash flow.

$LIVE Insider Trading Activity

$LIVE insiders have traded $LIVE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JON ISAAC (CEO & President) has made 3 purchases buying 55,796 shares for an estimated $391,550 and 0 sales.

$LIVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $LIVE stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LAS VEGAS, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) (“Live Ventures” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company, will issue its financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2025, before the market opens on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time).





The dial-in numbers are as follows:







800.231.0316 (U.S.)



+1.314.696.0504 (International/caller-paid)



Conference Title: Live Ventures FY 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call











Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance, but no sooner than 30 minutes, to ensure you are connected. To listen to the discussion after the call, please go to the “Investor Relations” page of the Live Ventures website (https://ir.liveventures.com/) for a recording.







About Live Ventures Incorporated







Live Ventures is a diversified holding company with a strategic focus on value-oriented acquisitions of domestic middle-market companies. Live Ventures’ acquisition strategy is sector agnostic and focuses on well-run, closely held businesses with a demonstrated track record of earnings growth and cash flow generation. The Company looks for opportunities to partner with management teams of its acquired businesses to build increased stockholder value through a disciplined buy-build-hold long-term focused strategy. Live Ventures was founded in 1968. In late 2011 Jon Isaac, CEO and strategic investor, joined the Board of Directors of the Company and later refocused it into a diversified holding company. The Company’s current portfolio of diversified operating subsidiaries includes companies in the textile, flooring, tools, steel, and entertainment industries.







Contact:







Live Ventures Incorporated





Greg Powell, Director of Investor Relations





725.500.5597





gpowell@liveventures.com





www.liveventures.com





Source: Live Ventures Incorporated



